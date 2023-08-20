New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Injury Update

It’s Week 2 of the 2023 preseason and the New Orleans Saints are in California about to face the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium. With the severity of Hurricane Hilary barreling through LA then add to that an earthquake just a little over an hour before kickoff, there was a lot of uncertainty that this game would even take place, but kickoff is now just minutes away.

There are no official injury reports in preseason but these are the players who have been battling injuries so we can expect to see them on the sidelines against the Chargers tonight.

New Orleans Saints:

LB Demario Davis

WR Rashid Shaheed

WR Tre’Quan Smith

TE Tayson Hill

TE Jesse James

OT Landon Young

G Andrus Peat

