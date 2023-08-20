Saints vs. Chargers 2023 Preseason: TV Schedule, Online Streaming, Radio, Mobile, and Odds

The New Orleans Saints take the field in the second game of the 2023 preseason, as they head to the City of Angels to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite Tropical Storm Hilary making its way through Southern California, the league has decided to keep the game as scheduled. Hopefully the teams, fans, and stadium staff will all be safe through this, and the Saints will get home safe.

After a home win in the first week of preseason action, Dennis Allen looks to get another evaluation of the talent on his roster as they face the Bolts. The main focus after talent evaluation is to keep these players healthy. Who will stand out, and who is at risk of being shipped out? Let’s tune in to find out!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s preseason action:

Game time:

Sunday, August 20th - 4:05pm PST / 6:05pm CST / 7:05pm EST

Location:

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Weather Forecast:

79º - Tropical Storm (Roofed Stadium with open air end zones)

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network (Live)

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Los Angeles Chargers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 38 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Opponent Blog:

