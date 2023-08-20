Saints vs. Chargers: Preseason open thread

The New Orleans Saints continue the 2023 preseason on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers tonight. Despite Tropical Storm Hilary making its way through Southern California, the league has decided to keep the game as scheduled. Hopefully the teams, fans, and stadium staff will all be safe through this, and the Saints will get home safe. The Saints look to build upon the successes they saw a week ago and get geared up for the wins and losses that truly count. Hopefully the Saints finish this game with a solid performance, in a spot that had long been regarded as the most important game of the preseason.

Kickoff:

Sunday, August 20th - 4:05pm PST / 6:05pm CST / 7:05pm EST

Location:

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Weather Forecast:

79º - Tropical Storm (Roofed Stadium with open air end zones)

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network (Live)

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Los Angeles Chargers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints -3; Over/Under 38

Opponent Blog:

Bolts From The Blue

Here’s to an entertaining, and most importantly, safe outing by the Saints tonight!