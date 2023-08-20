Saints and Texans cancel joint practices

The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans have canceled their joint practices that were schedule for later this week.

Per a statement released on the Saints official website, “Our two teams have mutually agreed to cancel the joint practices that were scheduled in New Orleans on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25. After our head coaches spoke earlier Sunday, we decided this was in the best interest of both teams as we continue to prepare for the regular season. A revised practice schedule for each team will be communicated once finalized.”

The Saints will play the Texans in their 3rd and final preseason game on Sunday, August 27th in Caesars Superdome.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel