Fleur-de-Links, August 21: Saints notch second preseason win

Saints pick up 22-17 win over Chargers-New Orleans Saints
Take a look at the game recap from a stormy night in Southern California between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Saints and Texans cancel joint practices-Canal St Chronicles
Before their final preseason game, both New Orleans and Houston have decided to move away from this week’s joint practices.
Jimmy Graham ‘with team’ following medical episode-Saints Wire
After he was arrested Friday night in Los Angeles and brought to a hospital for treatment, Graham returned to the team and is “doing okay.”
Earthquake rattles SoFi pregame-Saints News Network
About 50 miles away, an earthquake started due to Tropical Cyclone Hilary that shook SoFi Stadium momentarily before kickoff.
August 21, 2023
