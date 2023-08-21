 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 21: Saints notch second preseason win

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Saints pick up 22-17 win over Chargers-New Orleans Saints

Take a look at the game recap from a stormy night in Southern California between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Saints and Texans cancel joint practices-Canal St Chronicles

Before their final preseason game, both New Orleans and Houston have decided to move away from this week’s joint practices.

Jimmy Graham ‘with team’ following medical episode-Saints Wire

After he was arrested Friday night in Los Angeles and brought to a hospital for treatment, Graham returned to the team and is “doing okay.”

Earthquake rattles SoFi pregame-Saints News Network

About 50 miles away, an earthquake started due to Tropical Cyclone Hilary that shook SoFi Stadium momentarily before kickoff.

