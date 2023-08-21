 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints win over Chargers

Saints make it 2-0 in the preseason.

By Sterling Mclymont
Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints traveled to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Derek Carr would sit out the entirety of this game, leaving the heavy lifting to Jameis Winston and Jake Haener. Working past self-inflicted penalties and late game heroics from the Chargers, the Saints were able to sneak out a win against LA. With this win, the Saints now move to a comfortable 2-0 on the preseason. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the game.

Next week in the preseason finale, the Saints take on the Houston Texans. We’ll have to wait and see if the momentum from the last two games can guide New Orleans to a perfect 3-0 record on the preseason.

