Social media reactions to Saints win over Chargers

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints traveled to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Derek Carr would sit out the entirety of this game, leaving the heavy lifting to Jameis Winston and Jake Haener. Working past self-inflicted penalties and late game heroics from the Chargers, the Saints were able to sneak out a win against LA. With this win, the Saints now move to a comfortable 2-0 on the preseason. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the game.

Saints are going to win another preseason game in style (minus the 100000 penalties). — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 21, 2023

Saints win 22-17 to go to 2-0 in the preseason. Who Dat!! — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) August 21, 2023

For all the people out there who think Jameis Winston can’t start in the #NFL here ya go. #Saints https://t.co/jeuylUVnkd — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) August 20, 2023

Saints win!!



The penalties tho lol — TINY (@kaymarie504) August 21, 2023

Payton Turner has had some really strong pass rushes this game. Had good reps in the first preseason game, but has looked better this week.



Okay for #Saints fans to be tentatively excited about that. — RevDeuce (@RevDeuceWindham) August 20, 2023

Nick Lalos masterclass>>>>

Why is this team so iffy — Z (@SaintsNation19) August 21, 2023

Next week in the preseason finale, the Saints take on the Houston Texans. We’ll have to wait and see if the momentum from the last two games can guide New Orleans to a perfect 3-0 record on the preseason.

