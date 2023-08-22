Important quotes after the Saints win vs. the Chargers

The New Orleans Saints battled the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium after not one but two natural disasters. First, Hurricane Hilary made landfall in Southern California early Sunday morning, then less than 2 hours before kickoff, a 5.0 earthquake was registered approximately 50 miles away from the stadium. Even after all that, the game kicked off as scheduled with the Saints defeating the Chargers 22-17, to remain undefeated in the preseason.

Let’s take a look at some of the important quotes from the game.

Dennis Allen's recap of the last few days was crazy. He said he was getting earthquake alerts on his phone, there's a hurricane, then the officials came in before the game and said technically it was an outdoor stadium so they could have a lightning delay. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 21, 2023

Dennis Allen: “We won the game, but there is a ton of crap we need to get cleaned up.” #Saints pic.twitter.com/j8TsSUSvu4 — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) August 21, 2023

The #Saints cancelling joint practices with the Texans came after DA talked to DeMeco Ryans. The Texans have new injuries and both sides felt like they couldn’t have productive joint practices. That’s why they cancelled. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 21, 2023

Dennis Allen said that Jimmy Graham is with the team, he is healthy, but he'll have more tests done. "He's a little shook up but yet, overall, he's doing OK." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 21, 2023

Asked Jameis Winston how good today felt for him: "It was great. Anytime you get the opportunity to start in this league, you don't take it for granted. So, I'm just happy that we went out there and we played our tail off and got a win." — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 21, 2023

Jake Haener said he got his bell rung pretty good on the late hit by the Chargers early in the second half. He said he felt fine and was excited to get to return to the game. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 21, 2023

Next up for the Saints is a matchup against the Houston Texans in Caesars Superdome on Sunday night.

