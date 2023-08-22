 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Important quotes after the Saints win vs. the Chargers

The Saints remain undefeated in the preseason.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints battled the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium after not one but two natural disasters. First, Hurricane Hilary made landfall in Southern California early Sunday morning, then less than 2 hours before kickoff, a 5.0 earthquake was registered approximately 50 miles away from the stadium. Even after all that, the game kicked off as scheduled with the Saints defeating the Chargers 22-17, to remain undefeated in the preseason.

Let’s take a look at some of the important quotes from the game.

Next up for the Saints is a matchup against the Houston Texans in Caesars Superdome on Sunday night.

