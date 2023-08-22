If the Saints win/lose against the Texans

The 2023 NFL preseason has treated the New Orleans Saints fairly well. After defeating both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Saints are looking to be in good position to leave the preseason undefeated. To accomplish this, they’ll need to take care of business against the Houston Texans Sunday night in the dome.

If the Saints win:

Leaving the preseason undefeated while relying on your 2nd and 3rd string players is an impressive feat. While this has no bearing on the regular season, the confidence that this will bring to the Saints will be tremendous going into week one. Being that most of the starters have sat out the majority of the preseason, knowing that the team has depth at every position will give everyone an extra added boost of momentum and confidence. The Saints should make the hard attempt to finish the preseason undefeated.

If the Saints lose:

Coming out of the preseason 2-1 wouldn’t be the worst thing, the Saints have played fairly well for the most part up to this point. A loss here could prove a bit helpful as the team could take a closer look at what went wrong. For example: penalties. The Saints managed to rack up 14 penalties against the Chargers. Although they were able to sneak out a win, this can’t continue and could be a reason that the team finds themselves in the losing column. If the Saints lose here, it’ll be from self-inflicted wounds causing the team to re-evaluate and come back better for week one against the Texans.

The Saints will host the Houston Texans on Sunday night in the preseason finale. Will the Saints be able to come out victorious and leave the preseason undefeated? Check back here for results, analysis, and more after the game!