Numbers to Know: Saints vs. Texans

14 Flags

What does this mean: The number of penalties called on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday

Why should you care:

On Sunday, the Saints committed an atrocious number of penalties against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 14 penalties, which accounted for 141 yards, would have been the most in one game for the 2022 season amongst all teams. This must be addressed by Dennis Allen, especially on offense. Luckily, the Saints have one more preseason game to work out some discipline issues. Pay close attention to the penalty count next week.

The Saints’ 14 penalties last night would have been the most penalties in a single game for the 2022 season.



Five teams had 13 penalties in a single game last year.



Yikes. — young cauliflower (@CaulfieldCarson) August 21, 2023

59 All-Purpose Yards

What does this mean: Yards gained by rookie running back Kendre Miller on Sunday

Why should you care:

The Kendre Miller party is back in full swing after an impressive performance against the Chargers. He ran for 23 yards on ten carries and one touchdown. He also had three receptions for 36 yards. This is especially impressive considering the past two weeks for Miller. Most weren't expecting this type of performance from the rookie after a lackluster performance against Kansas City and a knee sprain. It will be interesting to see how he is utilized and how often he sees the field against Houston. He could be very limited after potentially cementing his spot at RB2 with Alvin Kamara out the first three weeks.

Kendre Miller showing some pass catching ability!pic.twitter.com/aEpxAjHcm9 — Dynasty Nerds (@DynastyNerds) August 21, 2023

205 yards

What does this mean: The number of rushing yards surrendered by Houston last week

Why should you care: Houston struggled to stop the run last week and allowed the Miami Dolphins to run all over the field. Piggybacking on the last number to know, it will be interesting to see how the Saints respond to Houston’s weak run defense and if Houston can make improvements. Perhaps we will see a breakout game from third-overall pick Will Anderson from Alabama.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel