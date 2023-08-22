 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 22: Saints enter final preseason week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Key Observations: Saints vs Chargers-New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints break down their 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium.

Final Roster Prediction-Saints News Network

With just one preseason game to go, John Hendrix looks at where the Saints’ roster stands.

Ups and Downs: Saints vs Chargers-Canal St Chronicles

Kyle looks at the good and the bad of a football game that unfolded in the middle of a tropical cyclone.

Could Wil Lutz be headed to Denver?-Mile High Huddle

NFL Insider Peter King said today that Sean Payton could be interested in a reunion with his former Pro Bowl kicker.

Good, Bad, and Ugly: Saints vs Chargers-Canal St Chronicles

In a game, there are always great things, things that could go better, and some things you just want to forget altogether. Here’s that list from Sunday’s game.

