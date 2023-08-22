Fleur-de-Links, August 22: Saints enter final preseason week

The New Orleans Saints break down their 22-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium.

With just one preseason game to go, John Hendrix looks at where the Saints’ roster stands.

Kyle looks at the good and the bad of a football game that unfolded in the middle of a tropical cyclone.

NFL Insider Peter King said today that Sean Payton could be interested in a reunion with his former Pro Bowl kicker.

In a game, there are always great things, things that could go better, and some things you just want to forget altogether. Here’s that list from Sunday’s game.

Niko Lalos in last night’s win vs the Chargers:



⚜️ 3 sacks

⚜️ 5 tackles

⚜️ 1 pass defense



Next Up: vs Texans on Sunday (7 pm CT on FOX)#Saints | @DartmouthFTBL pic.twitter.com/trR05kin8s — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 21, 2023

Today's Locked On #Saints is here!



In fact, two episodes are!



1. Why the Saints run game will be OK without AK for the first three weeks, winners from last night. 2. Players that still need to show more.



Find both here: https://t.co/C2X0ZSvn39@LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/aLCkWdWXip — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 21, 2023