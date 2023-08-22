Social media reactions to MNF: Ravens vs. Commanders

Monday Night Football kicked off last night with the Baltimore Ravens facing the Washington Commanders. a preseason game in which is being praised as a “good” game. The game ended with the Commanders kicking a 49-yard field goal in the last 14 seconds of the game to win, 29-28. This game had 5 lead changes that ended with walk-off field goal. But that wasn’t the biggest story of the game, all the main talk was about Josh Harris’ interview with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

The interview was memorable for an awkward moment when Harris shook Joe Buck’s hand in the middle of the question. Buck was mid-sentence when Harris reached out and shook his hand, and it was unclear if Harris thought Buck was offering a handshake or not. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many people finding it humorous and it is still trending today.

