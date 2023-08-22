Saints Reacts Survey: Who will be named as the Saints backup quarterback for the regular season?

Almost 3 weeks into the Saints preseason and the one of the biggest and most talked about battles is about who will emerge as the Saints backup quarterback going into the regular season. Both Jameis Winston and Jake Haener have had decent performances in the first two preseason games. On Sunday, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Winston went 13 of 21 for 169 yards and led 3 scoring drives, including an impressive two-minute drill with only 33 seconds left at the end of the 2nd quarter. Haener went 11 of 17 for 118 yards and also had an equally impressive, 76-yard two-minute drill that led to a touchdown.

While the Saints are undoubtably set at quarterback with Derek Carr, fans have been back and forth for days about who should be named QB2. There is a lot of love in New Orleans for Jameis, but rookie Jake Haener has quickly become a fan favorite too. So, who do you think has the edge right now? Jameis Winston or Jake Haener?

