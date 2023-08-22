Saints safety Marcus Maye gets six-month probation in DUI case

New Orleans Saints safety, Marcus Maye, was given six months of probation after accepting a plea deal in his DUI case. Maye faced charges for a DUI, damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident. Maye crashed his car into the rear end of another driver who filed a suit for $30,000 for injuries sustained in the incident. Maye will also have his license suspended and is forced to do 50 hours of community service.

After signing with the Saints in 2022, there were questions about Maye being suspended, but the trial took too much time, and he went throughout the season without a suspension. Now, with his lawsuit concluded, Maye and the Saints will await word on his suspension.

Usually a DUI carries a three-game suspension, but we should find out in the coming days the exact length of his suspension. Former Saints WR/Returner, Deonte Harty, was suspended three games in 2021 due to a DUI, so it seems that’ll likely be the case for Maye as well.

Deonte Harty (Harris at the time) had a three-game suspension for his DUI in 2021. He appealed, but it was upheld. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 22, 2023

Maye signed a three-year contract with the Saints last offseason. After missing time due to injury last year, it looks like Maye will once again not be able to play a full 17-game season for the Saints. Jordan Howden, rookie safety out of Minnesota, could potentially get some early work if the suspension is handed down before the season starts. Jonathan Abram and Lonnie Johnson Jr. both could also carve themselves a role in the Saints defense early, if Maye does indeed miss time.

