The most underrated WR in the NCAA: Antwane Wells Jr.

It’s never too early to start thinking about the NFL draft. With the college football season coming up, we’re going to be going over college prospects you need to know about. The first prospect I want to bring up maybe one of the most underrated prospects in the country. Antwane Wells Jr. is a WR out of the University of South Carolina.

Bio:

Wells Jr. decided to join James Madison University (Go Dukes) after high school. I personally got to watch Wells Jr. dominate the FCS in 2021. He finished his redshirt freshman season at JMU with 83 receptions, 1,250 yards, and 15 TDs. He then left JMU and transferred to the University of South Carolina. Some players struggle going from FCS to the Power Five. Wells Jr. made quick work in the SEC, hauling in 68 receptions, 928 yards, and 6 TDs. The senior will be going back for his final year, and we’ll look to build off of his solid junior-year campaign.

Why Wells Jr. is so special:

My favorite part of his game is his ability to create plays with the ball in his hands. The South Carolina offense loved to run screens and RPOs, and Wells Jr. would make defenses pay. It almost reminded me of San Fransisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel. He excels at reading holes and blocks.

Rattler➡️ Antwane Wells Jr. ➡️ TOUCHDOWN!



25 catches, 351 yards, 2 TDs this season for Juice Wells.



Gamecocks back up seven, 14-7 | 3Q. @WLTX #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/RGGHac3lYw — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) October 9, 2022

The Gamecock receiver also plays with an extremely high motor and competitive grit. He’s difficult to take down and can easily slip through defender's hands at ease. His physicality allows him to create separation. He’s more of a possession receiver that has the vision of a running back.

The 22-year-old only had one drop last year per PFF. He hauled in an astonishing 95.3% of his catchable passes. Wells Jr. makes unreal catches and is due for a big year.

Antwane Wells Jr the Truth man please just get him the rock more



10+ catches every game is necessary for this dude pic.twitter.com/8BYw7VLmZ9 — Liam (@Blutman27) September 12, 2022

While I’m not a huge fan of Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler, I think Wells Jr is going to have a big year. He’s just so talented that he can elevate a mid-tier QB. Jump on the Wells Jr. hype train while you can, because he is going to be special this season.

