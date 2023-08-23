Preseason Week 3: State of the NFC South

State of the New Orleans Saints after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 22-17

The Saints beat the Chargers to move to 2-0 in the preseason. While it wasn’t the prettiest game, the Saints were able to get the win. The biggest issue for the Saints was penalties. The team had a whopping 14 penalties. This is absolutely inexcusable, even if it is the second unit playing. Dennis Allen and the staff will absolutely make this a point of emphasis in practice.

The biggest change for the Saints this week was the emergence of Niko Lalos. The former XFL standout had three sacks in last night’s game. With this strong play, Lalos could be competing for more regular-season snaps.

State of the Atlanta Falcons after tying the Cincinnati Bengals 13-13

The Falcons tied in their preseason game against the Bengals. The offense couldn’t get much done. Bijan made his debut and rushed for twenty yards on four carries.

The Falcons that stood out the most was Demarco Healms. He had five tackles and one interception.

State of the Carolina Panthers after losing to the New York Giants 21-19

The Panthers took their second loss of the preseason. First-overall pick Bryce Young got play. He threw for 35 yards completing three out of his six passes. Nobody really stood out to me in this game.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after beating the New York Jets 13-6

The Buccaneers were able to get their first win of the preseason. The team’s defense looked good after only holding the Jets to 6 points. DB Dee Delaney had a great game. He had five tackles and an interception.

On offense, UDFA WR Rakim Jarrett had three catches for 84 yards. The Buccaneers finally settled their QB debate and decided Baker Mayfield will be QB1.

