Saints have released WR Bryan Edwards

After just five months with the team, the New Orleans Saints are parting ways with wide receiver Bryan Edwards. This news was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Edwards was attempting to make the roster within a crowded wide receiver room. Initially, he was seen as a potential fourth or fifth option at wide receiver, but after several other free agency and draft signings, Edwards is once again a free agent.

This decision comes shortly after his questionable performance in the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. His committed two penalties that cost the team not one, but two touchdowns.

Edwards’ release opens up the active roster for some younger receivers that have impressed this preseason. Both A.T. Perry and Shaq Davis have had notable performances in both preseason games thus far and could have an even better chance of making the active roster for Week 1 now.

