Fleur-de-Links, August 23: Marcus Maye receives probation

After pleading guilty in a 2021 DUI case, the Saints safety will avoid jail time and could see the field in Week 1.

After costing the team touchdowns on multiple drives Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have decided to waive the former Atlanta Falcon and Las Vegas Raider.

Here’s the first glance at the final preseason game of the 2023 season when the Houston Texans come to the Caesars Superdome to play the Saints.

The former Vice President of Football Administration receives a much-deserved promotion in the New Orleans organization.

Here’s our CSC film breakdown of Sunday’s victory inside SoFi Stadium over the Chargers.

The #Saints defense had the 5th most sacks in the #NFL and allowed the second-fewest passing yards in 2022, but finished bottom 10 in rushing yards allowed @GregJennings wants to see the defense put it all together this season ⚜️



(Full preview » https://t.co/YI2CxcfJho) pic.twitter.com/yzDXQK1grr — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 22, 2023