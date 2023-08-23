 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 23: Marcus Maye receives probation

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Marcus Maye placed on six-month probation-Canal St Chronicles

After pleading guilty in a 2021 DUI case, the Saints safety will avoid jail time and could see the field in Week 1.

Saints waive Bryan Edwards-Saints Wire

After costing the team touchdowns on multiple drives Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have decided to waive the former Atlanta Falcon and Las Vegas Raider.

Numbers to Know: Saints vs Texans

Here’s the first glance at the final preseason game of the 2023 season when the Houston Texans come to the Caesars Superdome to play the Saints.

Khai Harley named assistant GM-New Orleans Saints

The former Vice President of Football Administration receives a much-deserved promotion in the New Orleans organization.

Saints vs Chargers Film Review-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s our CSC film breakdown of Sunday’s victory inside SoFi Stadium over the Chargers.

