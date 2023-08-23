Fleur-de-Links, August 23: Marcus Maye receives probation

Marcus Maye placed on six-month probation-Canal St Chronicles
After pleading guilty in a 2021 DUI case, the Saints safety will avoid jail time and could see the field in Week 1.
Saints waive Bryan Edwards-Saints Wire
After costing the team touchdowns on multiple drives Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have decided to waive the former Atlanta Falcon and Las Vegas Raider.
Numbers to Know: Saints vs Texans
Here’s the first glance at the final preseason game of the 2023 season when the Houston Texans come to the Caesars Superdome to play the Saints.
Khai Harley named assistant GM-New Orleans Saints
The former Vice President of Football Administration receives a much-deserved promotion in the New Orleans organization.
Saints vs Chargers Film Review-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s our CSC film breakdown of Sunday’s victory inside SoFi Stadium over the Chargers.
The #Saints defense had the 5th most sacks in the #NFL and allowed the second-fewest passing yards in 2022, but finished bottom 10 in rushing yards allowed @GregJennings wants to see the defense put it all together this season ⚜️— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 22, 2023
#Saints release their unofficial depth chart ahead of their final preseason matchup with the Houston Texans:— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 22, 2023
Photos from Tuesday's #Saints practice : https://t.co/TtP3sVo2Am pic.twitter.com/vbqOPZgoup— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2023
