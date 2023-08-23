Saints promote Khai Harley to Assistant General Manager/Vice President of Football Operations

The New Orleans Saints have announced that Khai Harley has been promoted to Assistant General Manager/Vice President of Football Operations.

Harley is in his 16th season with the Saints and has been a trusted member of the Saints player personnel staff under Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis with a primary focus of contract negotiation, strategic planning/management of the Saints roster and salary cap management. He is a key liaison with the NFL Management council and NFLPA with a deep background in salary cap administration, Collective Bargaining Agreement regulations and the research of player contracts. Harley first arrived in New Orleans in 2008 after serving for five years as the Manager of Labor Operations with the NFL Management Council.

PROMOTIONS:

The Saints have also promoted former combine scout Matt Phillips to area scout and scouting coordinator Will Martinez is now the combine scout.

NEW HIRES:

The Saints have hired Scott Kuhn as the director of football administration, Zach Stuart as director of analytics, Ziad Qubti as college scouting coordinator, Rishi Desai as a scouting assistant and Matt Giordano as a defensive assistant on the coaching staff.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel