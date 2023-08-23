New Orleans Saints Injury Update

The New Orleans Saints wrap up the preseason at home when they take on the Houston Texans Sunday night on an nationally televised game. Several starters like Derek Carr, Michael Thomas Cam Jordan, and others probably won’t play and if they do, it won’t be for long. After Wednesday's practice head coach Dennis Allen gave several updates on the injury front including updates on Marshon Lattimore and Bryan Bresee.

Dennis Allen with the injury updates pic.twitter.com/hqq7Ah3MCW — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 23, 2023

Most importantly, tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice for the team after his health scare during the team’s trip to Los Angeles last week when they played against the Chargers. Graham returning is a positive sign and just great to see him back on the field and getting better. Marshon Lattimore returned to practice after being seen with his knee wrapped up last week during joint practices against the Chargers. The same can be said for offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton who had to come out of the game against the Chargers. Allen mentioned both injuries aren’t serious.

Dennis Allen’s #Saints updates:



-Bryan Bresee poked in the eye

-AT Perry missed with illness

-Throckmorton and Lattimore went through stretch and individual and then we’re rested after that.



Jimmy Graham, Niko Lalos and Smoke Monday returned to action. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 23, 2023

A couple of rookies make the injury list as wide receiver A.T. Perry missed practice with an illness and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee got poked in the eye and left practice early. Once again, Dennis Allen said it’s nothing serious and both rookies should be okay going forward. Defensive end Niko Lalos who had a breakout performance last week returned to practice and safety Smoke Monday returned as well. Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles as we will have more injury updates as they become available.

