Preseason Week 3: Saints Rookie Report

The New Orleans Saints will play the Houston Texans this week for their final preseason games of the season. They played the Los Angeles Chargers last week and took home the win. Today we’ll review the rookies and see what they did this past week and what we can expect.

Kendre Miller

The TCU HB rushed for 23 yards on ten carries. He got to score his first TD of his professional career. Miller also caught three passes for 36 yards. The rushing numbers weren’t eye-popping, but our O-line did him no favors.

Blake Grupe

The Notre Dame kicker was called on to kick two field goals and nailed both of them. His first field goal was 35 yards, and his second was 37 yards. It looks like the team has a solid backup kicker in Grupe.

The UDFA is proving his worth and could be called into a starting role should Wil Lutz struggle.

Ellis Merriweather

The University of Massachusetts product is proving to be quite a versatile player. He contributed on the ground, through the air, and returned kicks. I think the UDFA has a great chance at making the roster.

His ability to catch passes out of the backfield and contribute on special teams make him a valuable asset to the team.

Shaquan Davis

We talked about Davis last week, but he has really impressed me. The former South Carolina State receiver has looked really good in preseason. He led the team in receiving yards hauling in three passes for 63 yards. Davis made another ridiculous grab versus the Chargers.

Shaq Attack ‍



Rookie WR and former South Carolina State Bulldog Shaquan Davis is making the most of his opportunities with the #Saints



pic.twitter.com/KaioVSrN93 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 21, 2023

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.