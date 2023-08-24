Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Chargers

The New Orleans Saints traveled to Los Angeles to take down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second preseason game by the final score of 22-17. The Saints crossed the goal line just one time, however, as they netted five field goals on the night.

The lack of conversion in their half of the field is a little concerning, but let’s look at what stood out from this contest.

Saints kicked one too many field goals

Look, take it for what it's worth. This was a preseason game that featured mostly backups so it’s easy to overanalyze it and talk about what stood out. But the fact that the Saints got 15 of their 22 points off of field goals is concerning. The offense struggled to convert when it got deep into their portion of the field. The lone touchdown came on the backs of a turnover that gave the Saints the ball in the red zone. With just one preseason game to go, the offense will have to be better about putting points on the board.

Niko Lalos had a big night

The defensive end from Dartmouth that spent some time in the XFL before coming to the Saints had a big night, getting three sacks against the Chargers’ line. The professional experience paid dividends for Lalos, the 26-year-old who looked like he had a grasp on the pro style of the NFL minus the unique characteristics of the Shield. But nonetheless, he showed that he can provide the needed depth to the Black and Gold up front.

Jake Haener could be the future of Saints football

The Saints just signed Derek Carr this offseason. With him only being 32 years old, you’d think he stays around for at least five seasons. However, if something goes wrong, Haener could be the future.

The Fresno State star has looked good in his two preseason games, making strong decisions while knocking off the rookie jitters. He’s got a strong arm and is fun to watch in this offense, so he’s definitely a name to watch as he grows into his role in New Orleans.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @MiguezMatt for more!