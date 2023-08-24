5 questions before the Saints’ preseason Week 3 matchup vs. Texans

The New Orleans Saints are closing in on the final week of preseason and roster cutdown day is around the corner. This Sunday will be the last opportunity for players to make an impression before the dreaded August 29th date. Here are the 5 biggest questions heading into week three of the preseason.

Do the Saints have enough depth at OL?

After preseason week two and the 14-penalty performance the depth of the offensive line is in question. Penning had an okay performance at best, Peat was out but since has returned to practice. Ruiz, McCoy and Ramczyk seem to be the anchors on the line. Hurst is looking to be the starting LG at the moment. The 2nd unit did not do its part in the 2nd preseason game. Storm Norton and Nick Saldiveri seem to be potential bright spots for the 2nd unit, but besides that depth is a concern for the Saints OL.

What WR besides MT, Olave and Shaheed make the roster?

Five of the past six seasons the Saints have kept at least 6 WR’s on the roster. This seems to change every week, but you can sharpie in MT, Olave and Shaheed to make the roster... of course. One guy I am writing in pen today is A.T. Perry, he has flashed and shown us what he did in college and so far, proved the scouts wrong about his downsides. Lynn Bowden Jr and Keith Kirkwood are two guys who have stood out to me. The always looming Tre’Quan Smith is also a guy I wouldn’t be surprised if they keep, but he has not been around. Bryan Edwards was recently cut.

Do the Saints keep an extra RB or S with suspensions looming at each position?

I would expect the Saints to carry an extra at each position, whether that is on the 53-man roster or practice squad. Saints will keep Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller on the roster of course, Daryl Williams might be the guy they chose to keep. If they would like to just have an extra on the practice squad Ellis Merriweather has flashed in the preseason. Kamara will miss the first three games. But for Marcus Maye he may be getting a three-game suspension as well. Due to numbers, I was expecting the Saints to keep one of Lonnie Johnson Jr and Johnathon Abram. But now they both might have to make the roster with Abram being better in the box and Johnson Jr with deep safety versatility.

Do the Saints keep Adam Prentice on the 53-man roster?

The Saints over the years have done different things to get a full back on the roster. Not every gameplan each week do they need a full back and in some formations, it can be replaced easily by a TE or Taysom Hill. The real question though is do they cut Prentice with the chance of losing him to put him on the practice squad. That will happen if someone pushes the 53 at a position that will be over their usual limit, such as DB. I expect Prentice to make the roster but if he doesn’t that is good news because the Saints felt like there was a fringe player they couldn’t let go.

Who starts week one at CB opposite of Lattimore?

After Alontae Taylor’s great rookie year, I expect Adebo to still start week one. They have competed throughout camp and feels like Adebo has kept his lead because of his consistent play. Taylor has been good but has had his bad moments as well. A lot can happen in a few weeks, but I expect Adebo to start but don’t be surprised if you see Taylor out there, they want him on the field.

