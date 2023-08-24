 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 24: Graham returns to practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Saints Injury Report-Canal St Chronicles

As the New Orleans Saints prepare for their final preseason game of 2023, here’s their first injury report for the week.

Saints offense vs Texans defense-Canal St Chronicles

Let’s look at a breakdown of the Saints' offense battling the Texans' defense under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Saints adding wrinkles to offense-WWL TV

Could Derek Carr and the Saints be tweaking the offense for 2023? Ross Jackson breaks it down.

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

As the regular season is literally days away, we take a look at the rest of the Saints’ division mates.

Key Observations: Day 19-New Orleans Saints

After Day 19 of Training Camp on Airline Dr, here’s a look at what stood out from practice.

