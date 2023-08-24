Fleur-de-Links, August 24: Graham returns to practice

Saints Injury Report-Canal St Chronicles
As the New Orleans Saints prepare for their final preseason game of 2023, here’s their first injury report for the week.
Saints offense vs Texans defense-Canal St Chronicles
Let’s look at a breakdown of the Saints' offense battling the Texans' defense under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Saints adding wrinkles to offense-WWL TV
Could Derek Carr and the Saints be tweaking the offense for 2023? Ross Jackson breaks it down.
State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles
As the regular season is literally days away, we take a look at the rest of the Saints’ division mates.
Key Observations: Day 19-New Orleans Saints
After Day 19 of Training Camp on Airline Dr, here’s a look at what stood out from practice.
The final week of prep is here as @ErinESummers & @NTGraff get you caught up on the news ️#Saints | @RousesMarkets pic.twitter.com/9Hw4WV7KpC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 24, 2023
Really enjoyed speaking with Ellis Merriweather today. It's clear how much he's excited about the opportunity ahead of him and he's so obviously a fit for the #Saints culture. I put him on my 53-man roster today because of what he's shown on the field as well.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 23, 2023
One NFL analyst believes that #Saints RB Alvin Kamara could be poised for a big season. @SaintsNews @bobbyr2613https://t.co/yQ5OAtfM7l— Saints News Network (@SaintsNews) August 23, 2023
