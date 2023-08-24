Entergy announced as founding partner of the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Entergy Chairman and CEO Drew Marsh announced Entergy will be the founding partner of the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee. Entergy Executive Vice President and General Counsel Marcus Brown was also named the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Chair.

The New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee, led by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Saints, is responsible for planning, executing, and hosting our record-tying 11th NFL Championship game, Super Bowl LIX in 2025. The Host Committee works in partnership with the National Football League and local and national stakeholders to create an unforgettable experience for all attendees of Super Bowl LIX.

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints said, “We are thrilled to announce Entergy as the founding partner of the 2025 Super Bowl Host Committee, and we are humbled to host Super Bowl LIX in the wonderful city of New Orleans. We commend Marcus for taking the lead as Host Committee Chair and we are grateful for the work that Entergy provides our community and region.”

Super Bowl LIX will take place in New Orleans, LA on February 9th, 2025, in Caesars Superdome. This will be a record-tying 11th time that the city has hosted the Super Bowl. Miami, FL has also hosted the game 11 times. The last Super Bowl held in New Orleans was in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

