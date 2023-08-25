New Orleans Saints: Social media reactions

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Ellis Merriweather learning from other Saints RBs:

I used to watch his highlights before every game in HS/college …. Now i have the opportunity to work beside him everyday- something i do not take for granted ! Not only my favorite RB but one of the best to ever do it https://t.co/icvvpejHtI — Ellis Merriweather (@ellism_2) August 21, 2023

Really enjoyed speaking with Ellis Merriweather today. It's clear how much he's excited about the opportunity ahead of him and he's so obviously a fit for the #Saints culture. I put him on my 53-man roster today because of what he's shown on the field as well. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 23, 2023

Saints rookie Ellis Merriweather soaking in some extra teaching after practice from veteran RB Jamaal Williams too. A good RB room for a rookie to learn in. https://t.co/UK1fHyUwsN pic.twitter.com/qnp53THXes — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 23, 2023

Jimmy Graham returns to practice:

Jimmy Graham back at practice today pic.twitter.com/UsYMrE4sag — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 23, 2023

Jimmy Graham back at practice for the Saints this Wednesday.



( : @BootKreweMedia) pic.twitter.com/2rMVxLspPC — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 23, 2023

"He looked good today... Things I've seen him do in the past, I saw him do today."



-DA on Jimmy Graham pic.twitter.com/Fuky8rYiZM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2023

Khai Hartley Promotion:

Saints promoted Khai Harley to Assistant General Manager/Vice President of Football Operations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023

Yeaaaa the real cap wizard — IceXLIV 氷 (@IceXLIV) August 22, 2023

One of the best in the business — Graham (@grammysweets) August 22, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

