Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Texans Bold Predictions

Here are some bold predictions from the CSC staff for Week 3 of the preseason.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the preseason saw the New Orleans Saints not only battle the Los Angeles Chargers but mother nature, when 2 natural disasters took place in the area. First, Hurricane Hilary made landfall on Sunday dumping record breaking rain and causing widespread flooding through the area, then just a little over an hour before kickoff a 5.0 earthquake hit about 50 miles north of SoFi stadium with some aftershocks felt by those in attendance.

Despite everything, the Saints came through victorious defeating the Chargers 22-17, to improve to 2-0 on the preseason. The Saints will face the Houston Texans in their 3rd and final preseason game on Sunday night in Caesars Superdome.

So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

  • Kendre Miller continues to impress and scores another touchdown
  • Jameis Winston throws for 2 TD’s, no INT’s and solidly stakes his claim as QB2
  • Saints win to finish the preseason undefeated for the first time in franchise history

LUKE:

  • Winston and the offense start fast, scoring on their first three drives of the game
  • The Saints rush for over 150-yards, Ellis Merriweather leads the way with 75+
  • Lynn Bowden solidifies his roster spot with two big returns and 50-yards receiving

CARSON:

  • Both Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey have their first tackles-for-loss
  • Saints quarterbacks combine for at least four passing touchdowns
  • Two different Saints tight ends have a touchdown reception

GREGORY:

  • Ellis Merriweather overtakes Darrel Williams to earn a roster spot
  • Isaiah Foskey continues to get outplayed by Niko Lalos
  • Saints do not allow an offensive touchdown

BRENDEN:

  • Derek Carr leads two TD drives (if given the opportunity)
  • Jontre Kirklin finds the endzone in his hometown building
  • CJ Stroud leads a TD drive

ALEC:

  • The Saints will finish with less than 10 penalties
  • The Saints defensive front rebuild continues and records 5+ sacks
  • Jordan Howden will record an interception

KYLE:

  • Isaiah Foskey gets a strip sack
  • The CJ Stroud led offense goes scoreless
  • Derek Carr leads the Saints on a beautiful touchdown drive

HAYDEN:

  • Jake Haener throws a touchdown pass
  • Saints defense gets 3 interceptions
  • Payton Turner gets a sack

