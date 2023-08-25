Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Texans Bold Predictions

Week 2 of the preseason saw the New Orleans Saints not only battle the Los Angeles Chargers but mother nature, when 2 natural disasters took place in the area. First, Hurricane Hilary made landfall on Sunday dumping record breaking rain and causing widespread flooding through the area, then just a little over an hour before kickoff a 5.0 earthquake hit about 50 miles north of SoFi stadium with some aftershocks felt by those in attendance.

Despite everything, the Saints came through victorious defeating the Chargers 22-17, to improve to 2-0 on the preseason. The Saints will face the Houston Texans in their 3rd and final preseason game on Sunday night in Caesars Superdome.

So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

Kendre Miller continues to impress and scores another touchdown

Jameis Winston throws for 2 TD’s, no INT’s and solidly stakes his claim as QB2

Saints win to finish the preseason undefeated for the first time in franchise history

LUKE:

Winston and the offense start fast, scoring on their first three drives of the game

The Saints rush for over 150-yards, Ellis Merriweather leads the way with 75+

Lynn Bowden solidifies his roster spot with two big returns and 50-yards receiving

CARSON:

Both Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey have their first tackles-for-loss

Saints quarterbacks combine for at least four passing touchdowns

Two different Saints tight ends have a touchdown reception

GREGORY:

Ellis Merriweather overtakes Darrel Williams to earn a roster spot

Isaiah Foskey continues to get outplayed by Niko Lalos

Saints do not allow an offensive touchdown

BRENDEN:

Derek Carr leads two TD drives (if given the opportunity)

Jontre Kirklin finds the endzone in his hometown building

CJ Stroud leads a TD drive

ALEC:

The Saints will finish with less than 10 penalties

The Saints defensive front rebuild continues and records 5+ sacks

Jordan Howden will record an interception

KYLE:

Isaiah Foskey gets a strip sack

The CJ Stroud led offense goes scoreless

Derek Carr leads the Saints on a beautiful touchdown drive

HAYDEN:

Jake Haener throws a touchdown pass

Saints defense gets 3 interceptions

Payton Turner gets a sack

