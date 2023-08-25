Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Texans Bold Predictions

Week 2 of the preseason saw the New Orleans Saints not only battle the Los Angeles Chargers but mother nature, when 2 natural disasters took place in the area. First, Hurricane Hilary made landfall on Sunday dumping record breaking rain and causing widespread flooding through the area, then just a little over an hour before kickoff a 5.0 earthquake hit about 50 miles north of SoFi stadium with some aftershocks felt by those in attendance.
Despite everything, the Saints came through victorious defeating the Chargers 22-17, to improve to 2-0 on the preseason. The Saints will face the Houston Texans in their 3rd and final preseason game on Sunday night in Caesars Superdome.
So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.
TINA:
- Kendre Miller continues to impress and scores another touchdown
- Jameis Winston throws for 2 TD’s, no INT’s and solidly stakes his claim as QB2
- Saints win to finish the preseason undefeated for the first time in franchise history
LUKE:
- Winston and the offense start fast, scoring on their first three drives of the game
- The Saints rush for over 150-yards, Ellis Merriweather leads the way with 75+
- Lynn Bowden solidifies his roster spot with two big returns and 50-yards receiving
CARSON:
- Both Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey have their first tackles-for-loss
- Saints quarterbacks combine for at least four passing touchdowns
- Two different Saints tight ends have a touchdown reception
GREGORY:
- Ellis Merriweather overtakes Darrel Williams to earn a roster spot
- Isaiah Foskey continues to get outplayed by Niko Lalos
- Saints do not allow an offensive touchdown
BRENDEN:
- Derek Carr leads two TD drives (if given the opportunity)
- Jontre Kirklin finds the endzone in his hometown building
- CJ Stroud leads a TD drive
ALEC:
- The Saints will finish with less than 10 penalties
- The Saints defensive front rebuild continues and records 5+ sacks
- Jordan Howden will record an interception
KYLE:
- Isaiah Foskey gets a strip sack
- The CJ Stroud led offense goes scoreless
- Derek Carr leads the Saints on a beautiful touchdown drive
HAYDEN:
- Jake Haener throws a touchdown pass
- Saints defense gets 3 interceptions
- Payton Turner gets a sack
