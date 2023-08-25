NFC South best bets for the 2023 season

The NFL regular season countdown is almost single digits. With the countdown comes predictions and the ability to put a few shillings down on those predictions. The NFC is likely to be a very competitive conference this season and the NFC South is wide open. Sportsbooks and betting odds can give some insight to how professional bettors are feeling. Being around the NFC South though brings insight into each team and allows some betting lines to be scrutinized. After picking through the current odds for the 2023 NFL regular season over at DraftKings sportsbooks, these are the best bets for the NFC South.

Best bets in the NFC South

Alvin Kamara UNDER 600.5 rushing yards(-130)

Alvin Kamara is a dynamic player but has never been a traditional running back in the NFL. This season, he is likely sharing the backfield with the most talented group of backs in the entire NFL. Kendre Miller, Jamaal Williams, Darrel Williams, and Ellis Merriweather are all capable running backs. Miller and Williams are high level between the tackle runners, taking early down work from Kamara. Also, Kamara is in line to play just 14 games this season if he stays healthy. The opportunities for strictly rushing yards are not likely to be enough for Kamara to eclipse 601 rushing yards.

Bryce Young UNDER 22.5 passing touchdowns(-140)

Only 13 quarterbacks had 23 or more passing touchdowns last season. In his rookie season, the hype for the Carolina Panthers rookie seems to be too high. The Panthers are going to struggle with their offensive line all season, likely leading to Young having a rough pocket nearly every drop back. It just does not seem likely that a rookie on a mediocre offense is going to immediately be a top-13 throwing quarterback in today’s NFL. Factor in good defenses in the division, and the under seems to be an easy selection on Young’s passing touchdown total.

Adam Thielen OVER 550.5 receiving yards(+100)

Bryce Young will have to look somewhere to quickly throw the ball, and Adam Thielen can be that steady outlet for the Panthers. Playing as the third or fourth option with the Minnesota Vikings, Thielen has only played fewer than 13 games once in his career. He has gone over 550 receiving yards in six of his last seven seasons. With an unproven group of receivers alongside him in Carolina, Thielen will be a veteran stalwart for the Panthers and should easily eclipse these total yards if he stays healthy.

Poll Who will have the most receiving yards in the NFC South? Chris Olave

Drake London

Adam Thielen

Mike Evans vote view results 89% Chris Olave (84 votes)

5% Drake London (5 votes)

1% Adam Thielen (1 vote)

4% Mike Evans (4 votes) 94 votes total Vote Now

Cameron Jordan OVER 7.75 sacks(-110)

This is a wild line for Cameron Jordan who has flashed in the pre-season so far this year. Jordan does not appear to have lost a step and goes into the season with a much better offense and defensive line than last year. The last time Jordan had fewer than 7.5 sacks was his Rookie year. Seven sacks is literally the floor of Jordan’s ability. The over might be the best bet in this entire list, especially with weak offensive lines in Carolina and Tampa Bay.

Top of the Division: Saints/Falcons(+145)

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are the two most improved teams in the NFC South going into the regular season. Both team’s defenses should be strong, and the offenses should be improved for both teams. The Falcons know that they are a run-first team that relies on their best playmakers. Bringing in Derek Carr and the returning Michael Thomas should bolster the Saints offense immediately, especially after last season’s debacle. Getting positive odds for the two best teams in the division seems like an easy bet going into the year.

