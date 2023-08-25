Team Gleason announces 11th annual Gleason Gras

Team Gleason has announced the 11th annual Gleason Gras will be held on Saturday, November 11th from 8 pm to 11 pm at Generations Hall in New Orleans. This year, join them at a new venue for live music, great food and drinks, silent and live auctions and more.

Gleason Gras is an annual event that helps raise awareness for ALS and supports the Team Gleason Foundation founded by Steve Gleason. Gleason played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2008. In January 2011, he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is considered a terminal neuromuscular disease. It is his mission to show that patients can not only live but thrive after this diagnosis. He established his foundation Team Gleason, to help raise awareness for ALS. Gleason’s “No White Flags” attitude continues to give hope and serve as an inspiration to others who are also battling this horrible disease.

The mission of Team Gleason is to improve life for people living with ALS by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering an improved life experience.

Team Gleason has provided over $20 million in adventure, technology, equipment, and care services to over 30,000 people living with ALS and countless others through advocacy, support and ultimately bringing an end to the disease.

To purchase tickets to this year’s Gleason Gras, go to Team Gleason - Gleason Gras

You can learn more about Steve's story and Team Gleason at Team Gleason