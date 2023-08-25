 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 25: legendary Steve Sidwell passes away

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: USA TODAY Sports-Archive Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Sidwell passes away-NFL

Sidwell, the defensive coordinator behind the Dome Patrol defense, passed away Thursday at the age of 78.

Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Chargers

Matt Miguez breaks down the matchup from this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Four players on the trade black-Saints Wire

Here are four players that could be on the trade market when roster cuts come around for the New Orleans Saints.

5 Questions: Saints vs Texans-Canal St Chronicles

We take a look at the five biggest questions before the final preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans.

Rookie Report-Canal St Chronicles

Let’s break down how the rookies for the Black and Gold are faring with one preseason game to go.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...