Saints vs. Texans Preseason Finale fantasy Sit/Start

The New Orleans Saints play the Houston Texans on Sunday in the 2023 Preseason finale. Despite both teams agreeing to cancel joint practices, this final game of the preseason gives opportunities for players to solidify a roster spot. The Texans and Saints don’t see each other very often, so when they meet, it’s always like 2 cousins who like to challenge each other of who is the best looking.

So, let’s take a look at who you should sit and start if you have any of the Saints roster on your fantasy team.

Keep in mind, this could change depending on your draft selection of your roster. Again, this is solely an opinionated perspective and a preseason outlook, so let’s get to it.

Start:

Derek Carr: Carr is the starting quarterback for the Saints and is expected to play most of the game against the Houston Texans. He has looked good in the preseason so far.

Michael Thomas: Thomas is a two-time All-Pro receiver who is coming off an injury-plagued season. Thomas is still a top-tier fantasy option and should be in your starting lineup if he is healthy.

Jamal Williams: Williams is the backup running back to Kamara. I expect him to get a lot of touches this game. Although I do expect Kamara to execute a few run plays, I feel it's not enough for him to make the list.

Juwan Johnson: Johnson is a rookie tight end who has not been very productive in the preseason. Johnson caught two passes for 29 yards on the Saints’ first and only touchdown drive with the starters in their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. I expect him to rack up points in a fantasy lineup.

Paulson Adebo: Adebo is a second-year CB who has shown a lot of potential. He is a good cover corner who can also play physical. I think the Saints will use him against the Texans counter their passing game with Stroud leading the parade.

Chris Olave: Olave is the rookie wide receiver for the Saints and has been one of the most impressive players in the preseason. Starting him against the Texans will a great matchup. He is a big-play threat and should be a favorite target of Carr on Sunday.

Sit:

Alvin Kamara: Even though I do see Kamara getting a few touches on Sunday against the Texans, I feel it won't be enough for PPR. He is always a threat to catch a pass out of the backfield and is also a dangerous runner. But I strongly believe that he will be saved for his return game after the suspension.

Cam Jordan: Jordan is a force on the defensive line and is always a threat to get to the quarterback, but no need to risk him against the Texans. He may make a few rotations on the field but not enough to earn you any points on Sunday.

Sit Due to Injury:

Jimmy Graham

Marshon Lattimore

Calvin Throckmorton

A.T. Perry

Bryan Bresee

Who would add or remove from this list? Who would you start? List your selections below in the comments.