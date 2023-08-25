Saints to sit starters against the Texans

The New Orleans Saints aren’t taking any risks in their preseason finale against the Houston Texans. After Friday’s practice session, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that QB Derek Carr and several starters will sit out of Sunday’s game. Allen stated that Jameis Winston will start at quarterback, with rookie Jake Haener on the rotation circuit to relieve him.

Can’t blame coach Allen for making this decision. Keeping the health meter on high is the best strategy to prepare for the regular season. There isn’t anything to gain from the starters going up against the Houston Texans. Taking a chance in missing several key contributors with injuries in a game that won’t be reflected in the win-loss column doesn’t make for good football IQ. To be honest, the wrong injury at the wrong time can be detrimental to the team. So, no need to risk it.

To play it safe, the Saints will bench Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Ryan Ramczyk to preserve them for the regular season. Preseason games are great opportunities for the rookies and new players to get acclimated to the system on the field and with the coaches on the sidelines. Allen highlighted that he be on the headset this game. He is handing over the power to defensive coordinator Joe Woods. So, we might see changes on that side of the ball. As previously, Ronald Curry will call the offensive plays this game against the Texans.

Let us know what you think below in the comments. Which rookie player will have the best game against the Texans?

