Saints Reacts Survey Results: Who will be named the Saints backup quarterback this season

Earlier this week, we asked Saints fans who would be named the New Orleans Saints backup quarterback for the regular season. While there has been a debate brewing on social media between fans about Jameis Winston and Jake Haener, there is no contest according to our readers. 61% of voters said it should be Jameis Winston and I have to agree that Winston has the edge over Haener right now. Winston has been here a few years, so he knows the offense well and already has established relationships and chemistry with his teammates. Plus, it is hard not to root for him, given how hard he battled back from 2 serious injuries in back-to-back seasons. Even after the Saints signed Derek Carr, Winston remained outspoken about how much he loved and wanted to remain in New Orleans, signing a one-year deal in March to be Carr’s backup. Haener’s time to prove himself will come but I don’t think that time is right now.

