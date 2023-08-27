Saints vs. Texans 2023 Preseason: TV Schedule, Online Streaming, Radio, Mobile, and Odds

The New Orleans Saints host the Houston Texans in the final game of the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game is Dennis Allen’s final chance to evaluate talent to round out the 2023 roster, so don’t expect the starters to play any type of significant time. The big names, who have their roster spots locked up will likely not see any time on the field today as the Saints should be expected to protect their bonafide stars for the regular season opener on September 10th.

The Saints will need to use today’s game to decide who will ultimately round out the Week One roster as the regular season is finally upon us. Here’s to a safe game for both teams, and here’s to the end of another Saints preseason.

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s preseason action:

Game time:

Sunday, August 27th - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

FOX (Live National Broadcast)

- Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package.

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Houston Texans radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints -3.5; Over/Under 38

Opponent Blog:

Battle Red Blog