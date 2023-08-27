Saints vs. Texans: Preseason open thread

The New Orleans Saints wrap up the 2023 preseason with tonight’s game against the Houston Texans. We’ll see some guys playing to make the final roster out there today, so even though the game might not mean much, it’ll mean a lot to the players fighting to make the team. The main concern coming out of this game is the health of the players involved. In two weeks, the games count, so let’s get out of this one in one piece.

Kickoff:

Sunday, August 27th - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

FOX (Live National Broadcast)

- Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Houston Texans radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints -3.5; Over/Under 38

Opponent Blog:

Battle Red Blog

Here’s to the Saints ending the preseason with a healthy and ready roster!