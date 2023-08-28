The Touchdown Club of New Orleans hosts 53rd annual “Meet the Saints” luncheon

On Saturday, August 26th, the Touchdown Club of New Orleans held their 53rd annual “Meet the Saints” luncheon in the grand ballroom of the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. It was a great event with approximately 475 guests in attendance as well as the 2023 New Orleans Saints players and personnel.

This year’s event also included a Saints media panel discussion which I was a part of alongside Doug Mouton from WWL, Fletcher Mackel from WDSU and Madeline Adams from WVUE. The New Orleans Saints players and staff then entered the ballroom led with a second line by the Storyville Stompers Brass Band. After being seated, the staff and team was introduced by former Saint Fred McAfee who is also the team’s vice president of player engagement. Guests then dined on a salad, roasted chicken breast with potatoes au gratin and chocolate mousse for dessert. After Saints head coach Dennis Allen gave a brief speech of appreciation to the club and guests in attendance, Saints players took pictures and signed autographs with their eagerly awaiting fans.

The luncheon also featured several items up for silent auction including artwork, signed Saints and LSU memorabilia. There was also Saints merchandise for sale from NOLA Gifts and Decor and a 50-50 raffle.

Shannon Ockman, the club’s 1st Vice President, who also served as this year’s luncheon committee chair said, “I think the luncheon this year was smaller in size than in years past, but it was exactly what we love about our club and our team. It was fun, engaging and had a little something for every fan. We had a live jazz band, silent auctions with signed sports memorabilia, black and gold retail items, a Saints themed photobooth, Saints super fans and a live media panel discussion. That was all before the New Orleans Saints stepped into the Grand Ballroom to enjoy lunch with 500 of their biggest fans. It’s a black and gold affair that fans return every year at the end of August to attend from all over the country and the world!

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Team Gleason, The Ray Hester Memorial for Leukemia Research as well as other philanthropic charities of the Touchdown Club of New Orleans.

For membership information and more details on the Touchdown Club of New Orleans, go to tdcno.com

