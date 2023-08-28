Fleur-de-Links, August 28: Saints finish off preseason with loss

After returning to the New Orleans Saints and a scary medical episode, the tight end started his second stint with a touchdown catch in the Superdome.

The Saints fell to the Houston Texans in the finale on Sunday. Read through for the best reactions from during the game.

Houston played their starters for part of the game, and CJ Stroud and Dameon Pierce didn’t disappoint.

John Hendrix breaks down the preseason finale and the things that stood out before the final roster cut.

Yes it’s 2023 and yes this is Jimmy Graham catching a touchdown for the #Saints pic.twitter.com/1NNiiQG9r4 — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) August 28, 2023