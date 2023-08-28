 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 28: Saints finish off preseason with loss

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Graham catches TD in preseason finale-Saints Wire

After returning to the New Orleans Saints and a scary medical episode, the tight end started his second stint with a touchdown catch in the Superdome.

In-game thread: Saints vs Texans-Canal St Chronicles

The Saints fell to the Houston Texans in the finale on Sunday. Read through for the best reactions from during the game.

Saints vs Texans updates-CBS Sports

Houston played their starters for part of the game, and CJ Stroud and Dameon Pierce didn’t disappoint.

Takeaways from Saints vs Texans-Saints News Network

John Hendrix breaks down the preseason finale and the things that stood out before the final roster cut.

