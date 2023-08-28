Fleur-de-Links, August 28: Saints finish off preseason with loss

Jimmy Graham catches TD in preseason finale-Saints Wire
After returning to the New Orleans Saints and a scary medical episode, the tight end started his second stint with a touchdown catch in the Superdome.
In-game thread: Saints vs Texans-Canal St Chronicles
The Saints fell to the Houston Texans in the finale on Sunday. Read through for the best reactions from during the game.
Saints vs Texans updates-CBS Sports
Houston played their starters for part of the game, and CJ Stroud and Dameon Pierce didn’t disappoint.
Takeaways from Saints vs Texans-Saints News Network
John Hendrix breaks down the preseason finale and the things that stood out before the final roster cut.
MARRRRRRRRRRRK ️ ️ ️#Saints | @markingramII pic.twitter.com/tq6dWgygl2— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 28, 2023
Yes it’s 2023 and yes this is Jimmy Graham catching a touchdown for the #Saints pic.twitter.com/1NNiiQG9r4— Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) August 28, 2023
Doesn't matter if it's preseason game, @Jaboowins is going to get the guys going— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 28, 2023
(via @Saints) pic.twitter.com/j56KtxBA5m
