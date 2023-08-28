Overreactions from the Saints’ loss to the Texans

In the final game of the 2023 preseason, the New Orleans Saints fell just short to the Houston Texans inside the Caesars Superdome 17-13 on Sunday night.

Jake Haener threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, Lucas Krull went over 100 yards, and Blake Grupe may have won himself the Saints’ kicker job.

Blake Grupe could be the Saints kicker

I know what you’re probably thinking.

“He missed indoors.”

For an undrafted free agent rookie who has had an amazing summer in New Orleans, I’ll let a 60-yard miss that had the distance slide.

He’s just as good of a kicker as Wil Lutz and will cost a fraction of the price. Plus, if the Saints trade Lutz to Denver, you get a draft pick as well. Hard to see a losing situation there.

If you can keep both, great. Otherwise, I think Grupe is the guy.

It’s time to move on from Andrus Peat

Andrus Peat has been a liability ever since he was drafted. Yes, he’s had good years and has been to the Pro Bowl three times, which is a great stat. However, his injury history is starting to add up and his last two seasons have been subpar at best.

He’s safe to start the season, but if he starts to regress even further, it’s time to cut ties. The Saints are paying him way too much for him to not deliver.

Lucas Krull may have earned a spot for the Saints

Krull was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2022 from Pitt. After spending the season on the practice squad, he’s had a strong preseason and training camp, including a seven-catch, 106-yard game in the finale against Houston.

The Saints have plenty of tight ends (especially if you consider Taysom to be one), but Krull has shown he can produce, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds his way in.

