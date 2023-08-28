Social media reactions to Saints preseason finale vs. Texans

On Sunday night, the New Orleans Saints hosted the Houston Texans in the 2023 preseason finale. After a back-and-forth battle between both teams, the Saints would ultimately fall short against the Texans. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the game.

That was a classic Jimmy Graham "I'm bigger than you'll ever be" catch. The Dome loved that one. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 28, 2023

Oh wow. Jimmy Graham just turned it back to 2013. pic.twitter.com/1WHNigrem9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2023

Great crowd in the Superdome for tonight's 3rd and final preseason game — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) August 28, 2023

Jake Harner doesn’t like Gatorade — Ralph Lauren 5⚜4 (@504Tru) August 28, 2023

QB Jake Haener is now the team's leading rusher after that 26 yard scramble #Saints — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 28, 2023

Our DLine is going to be a PROBLEM — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) August 28, 2023

Fate of the universe on the line, I WANT BLAKE GRUPE kicking the ball pic.twitter.com/U4NRpRU0if — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 28, 2023

The Saints are marching on to the regular season. The next time we see this team in action will be September 10th when they open up the regular season at home against the Tennessee Titans.

