Ups and downs from Saints vs. the Texans

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday 17-13 in their preseason finale.

Up: Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham looked his vintage form against the Texans on Sunday. Graham recorded three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. The numbers may not seem impressive, but the film does. The veteran caught passes over defenders including boxing out Texans linebacker Christian Harris for a strong touchdown.

Jimmy Graham’s first TD as a Saint since 2014



FOX pic.twitter.com/cURkOGG0Nm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 28, 2023

Up: Alontae Taylor

Cornerback Paulson Adebo didn't dress for Sunday’s game which could point to him being named the starter opposite side of Lattimore, but Taylor was quick to show his talent against the Texans. The second-year cornerback had an impressive game which included forcing an incompletion on a perfectly thrown ball by C.J. Stroud. Taylor may not be the starter on the outside, but he's shown the ability to lock receivers down. Taylor has been taking snaps from the slot during this preseason which could allow him to see the field more when the regular season starts.

A lot of people are talking about the throw (which is deserved) but the way Taylor catches up to the play and forces the incompletion on this play is beautiful pic.twitter.com/0zE7wBSgv2 — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) August 28, 2023

Up: Isaiah Foskey

There has been concern recently about second-round pick Isaiah Foskey's ability to get off of blocks and force pressure. Foskey quickly shut down that worry when he teamed up with first-round pick Bryan Bresee for his first sack as a Saint.

When your first and second-round picks in the 2023 Draft team up for the sack >>>>>



FOX pic.twitter.com/fQ1w6RJvwi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 28, 2023

Down: Oline depth

The Saints looked to address their offensive line depth issues during this offseason, but it looks like improvement is still needed. The line only allowed two sacks, but quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Jake Haener felt the pressure all night. Rookie quarterback Jake Haener, who impressed last week, struggled during Sunday’s due to the lack of time and how much pressure he was receiving. The Saints may look into the Oline market before the season begins for depth.

Down: Shaquan Davis

Undrafted free agent Shaquan Davis impressed during the Week 2 preseason game bringing in three receptions for 63 yards. During Sunday’s game versus the Texans, Davis didn't impress, bringing in two receptions for 18 yards. The Saints have 10 receivers on the depth chart currently, and if we're going off of last year's depth chart, they usually carry seven. Davis didn't play badly on Sunday, but he would've needed to have another good game this week to have a shot at a roster spot on the 53-man roster. Davis could still be put on the practice squad but it's unlikely he makes the initial 53.

