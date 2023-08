The New Orleans Saints have wrapped up their 2023 preseason and now for the hard part, the Saints start making cuts that will reduce their roster down to 53 by tomorrow at 3 pm.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after last night’s game there will be some tough decisions coming up as there are a lot of good football players on this team.

Canal Street Chronicles will keep you updated on all the news and roster moves that will take place over the next 24 hours.

New Orleans Saints Roster Cut Updates: