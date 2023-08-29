Canal Street Chronicles: Saints Record Predictions

Week 1 of the regular season for the New Orleans Saints is almost upon us and it is time for us to go on the record. We asked the Canal Street Chronicles staff to give their predictions on what the Saints record will be this season.

So, let’s take a look at what those at CSC are thinking will happen this year for the Saints:

Tina:

I am going to say 11-6. This is a talented roster with a favorable schedule, add in all of the uncertainty in the NFC South and I believe the Saints will win the division and go marching into the playoffs. Now, this all depends on something that has been an issue the past few seasons... injuries.

Kyle:

Ok... I’ll be the one to do it. The Saints will go 13-4 with new quarterback Derek Carr running the offense. The team plays an incredibly weak schedule while also being in the weakest division in football. The top quarterbacks that the defense will face this season are the likes of Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, and Jared Goff. With a potentially top-five defense, a revamped offense, and the easiest schedule in the NFL, the Saints are a sleeper team to compete for the best record in the league.

Luke H:

After starting the season 5-1, the Saints drop a few games late in the season once their schedule gets tougher. I think they finish the season 10-7 but beat out the Panthers for the division crown. The Saints have a talented enough roster to win 12-13 games, but until Dennis Allen gives me a reason to believe he can be a winning coach, I’m going to temper my expectations about this team.

Gregory:

The Saints schedule lines up fantastically. With a week 10 bye, the Saints will go in sitting at 8-2. Tough games after the bye include the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams on a short week, and against the New York Giants. The floor for the team should be 10 wins, but the Saints win the NFC South with a 12-5 record.

