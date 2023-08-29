2 takeaways from the Saints loss to the Texans

1. Tight End could be a strength

Juwan Johnson had a career year in 2022 after moving full time to tight end. Jimmy Graham showed flashes of his former self on Sunday against Houston and the always dynamic Taysom Hill can likely focus solely on playing TE/RB for the first time since Drew Brees retired. If each player in the tight end room keeps improving and Graham’s year away from football helped to get in shape for one last hurrah the New Orleans Saints may actually have an unanticipated strength at tight end headed into the season.

2. This team is deep on defense

Despite playing nearly all backups against the Texans starters, the Saints defense was able to hold Houston to just 17 points and was able to cause disruption for nearly the entire game. They recorded 3 sacks including one by second round pick Isaiah Foskey. They also had 5 tackles for loss including 2 from former Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith. Top draft choice Bryan Bresee showed flashes as well, beating his man on a pretty spin move that set up a sack by Niko Lalos. The Saints forced 9 punts and held the Texans to just 235 yards despite playing nearly all second string players.

Saints rookie Bryan Bresee with a nasty spin move to beat the LG and cause the sack.



The first-round pick out of Clemson has been flashing major athleticism and fluidity as an interior pass rusher tonight. pic.twitter.com/P9pZ9E5pjb — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 28, 2023

