Fleur-de-Links, August 29: Roster cuts begin as Saints get down to 53

Saints Roster Cuts-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s the latest info on who’s making the final 53-man roster for the New Orleans Saints
Ups and Downs: Saints vs Texans-Canal St Chronicles
As most games, there were good and bad things that happened in New Orleans Sunday night. Here’s a look at both sides.
Overreactions: Saints vs Texans-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s a look at some of the biggest overreactions made after the preseason finale.
25 roster cuts-Saints Wire
The team at Saints Wire predicted 25 players that could be in danger of losing their roster spot.
them: “what’s your record prediction for the saints this season?”— Trace (@yfntrace) August 28, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/p2P062MCrq
.@ErinESummers & @NTGraff recap Sunday's preseason finale as we look forward to the regular season#Saints | @RousesMarkets pic.twitter.com/exvegQdDa0— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 29, 2023
Some top performers on offense from the #Saints preseason:— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 28, 2023
Passing: Jameis Winston - 35/50 (70%), 2 TDs
Rushing: Ellis Merriweather - 22 carries, 71 yards
(Miller with lone run TD)
Receiving: AT Perry - 12 catches for 104 yards and a TD
(Krull, Kirklin, Davis over 100 yards)
