 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Important quotes after the Saints loss to the Texans

The Saints finish the preseason 2-1.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints closed out the 2023 preseason at home in Caesars Superdome with a 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans. There was a lot to evaluate in their final preseason game as the Saints are now facing some really tough decisions today. All NFL teams must have their rosters reduced to 53 players by 3 pm CST. While we are waiting on news on who will make the final squad, let’s take a look at some of the important quotes from Sunday night’s game.

Next up for the Saints is the regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans in Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10th.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...