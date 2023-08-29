Important quotes after the Saints loss to the Texans

The New Orleans Saints closed out the 2023 preseason at home in Caesars Superdome with a 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans. There was a lot to evaluate in their final preseason game as the Saints are now facing some really tough decisions today. All NFL teams must have their rosters reduced to 53 players by 3 pm CST. While we are waiting on news on who will make the final squad, let’s take a look at some of the important quotes from Sunday night’s game.

Dennis Allen on Blake Grupe’s 60-yard attempt: “I wanted to give the kid a chance to see what he could do.” #Saints — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) August 28, 2023

Dennis Allen said one thing they took into account with Trevor Penning was that he got injured in the final preseason game last year and they didn’t want to risk that this year. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 28, 2023

#Saints head coach Dennis Allen says that he's pleased with the strides rookie DE Isaiah Foskey has made recently. Still has a ways to go as a rookie, but headed in the right direction. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 28, 2023

Malcolm Roach said he expects the Saints defense to be one of the best in the league this year. — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) August 28, 2023

"Did you see it??? I've never seen nobody spin on the line... It's a sight to see... The sky is the limit for him. I'm glad he's on our team."



Roach on Bryan Bresee's spin move pic.twitter.com/WhlbUbsWNQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 28, 2023

"Our fans show up and they show out. Did you hear how the crowd ROARED when Jimmy caught that seam??"



Jameis on the amazing #Saints fans pic.twitter.com/EQaymAlp8l — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 28, 2023

Next up for the Saints is the regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans in Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10th.

