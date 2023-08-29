Saints trade K Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos

The New Orleans Saints are trading long-time kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos. Lutz will soon be reunited with his former head coach Sean Payton.

Reunion: The #Broncos are trading for #Saints K Wil Lutz, source said. Back with Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Wil Lutz struggled during the 2022 season kicking 23/31 on his field goal attempts. During this offseason, the Saints brought in rookie UDFA kicker Blake Grupe for competition against Lutz. Since joining the team, Grupe has made the decision hard on the coaching staff.

During the preseason, Lutz went 4/4 on his kicks while Grupe went 5/6 including the game-winning field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs. Grupe’s lone miss was the last preseason kick against the Houston Texans where Grupe went wide right on a 60-yard attempt. Grupe did however have enough power on the kick.

Although Grupe is a younger and cheaper option than Lutz, the decision to trade him was not made because of salary. The Saints believe that Grupe won the job and outperformed Lutz during training camp.

Was told by one source that the Wil Lutz trade to the Denver Broncos was not made with salary considerations in mind. New Orleans believed Blake Grupe won the job outright in camp. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 29, 2023

The Broncos will send a 7th-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Lutz, but Denver will inherit Lutz contract of $2.2 million this year.

