SB Nation Reacts Survey: How many games do you think the Saints will win this season?

The New Orleans Saints are just 12 days away from their season opener against the Tennessee Titans on September 10th. The Canal Street Chronicles staff just published their 2023 Saints record predictions but now we want to get our readers thoughts how the Saints will do this season. Vote in this week’s poll and tell us how many games you think the Saints will win this season. SB Nation Reacts wants to know!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/XPY78F/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.