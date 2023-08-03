2023 Hall of Fame Game open thread

The closest thing we get to actual NFL football has arrived with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame Game will kickoff the Hall of Fame weekend festivities which will culminate with the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Saturday. Former Jets CB Darrelle Revis and former Browns C Joe Thomas are two of the headline inductees this year, so these fanbases should be out in force for this exhibition. It will be nice to see something that resembles NFL football after months of waiting. It may not be much, but we’ll take what we can get at this point.

Here are the details for tonight’s exhibition:

2023 Hall of Fame Game

Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets

Location - Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium - Canton, Ohio

Weather - 63º - Partly Cloudy

Game Time - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

Network - NBC

Announcers - Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth

Online - NFL.com and peacocktv.com

Mobile - NFL App and Peacock App

The first step toward the 2023 NFL Season is finally here! Who Dat!