 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints place LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve

Initially, it was thought that his knee injury was not serious.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have placed LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve. Dowell was injured during team drills on Wednesday’s training camp practice, limping off the field after a tackle. Initially, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he did not think Dowell’s knee injury was serious but just hours later, the Saints made the announcement that it was season ending.

Dowell signed with the Saints in 2019, after briefly spending time with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a standout special teams' player, logging 22 tackles and 2 forced fumbles during his 3 seasons in New Orleans. In 2021, he was the only NFL player to record 5 special teams tackles in a single game. Dowell just hosted his 2nd annual youth football camp with his 2 brothers, David and Michael, last month in Lakewood, Ohio.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...