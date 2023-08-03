Saints place LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints have placed LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve. Dowell was injured during team drills on Wednesday’s training camp practice, limping off the field after a tackle. Initially, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he did not think Dowell’s knee injury was serious but just hours later, the Saints made the announcement that it was season ending.

Saints add two linemen, place LB Andrew Dowell on IR, & waived/injured tackle Scott Lashley.#Saints | @Shift4 https://t.co/9fCjbM3pJM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 2, 2023

Andrew Dowell has been placed on IR today, which is a surprise. He limped off, but it didn't seem like it was something really serious at the time, and Dennis Allen, who said Dowell had a knee injury, said right after practice that he didn't think it was going to be a major issue — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 2, 2023

Dowell signed with the Saints in 2019, after briefly spending time with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a standout special teams' player, logging 22 tackles and 2 forced fumbles during his 3 seasons in New Orleans. In 2021, he was the only NFL player to record 5 special teams tackles in a single game. Dowell just hosted his 2nd annual youth football camp with his 2 brothers, David and Michael, last month in Lakewood, Ohio.

