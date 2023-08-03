Highlights from Saints LB D’Marco Jackson’s press conference

The New Orleans Saints will have some interesting choices to make at the linebacker position. With the news coming out yesterday that linebacker Andrew Dowell is going on injured reserve essentially ending his season, the Saints need second year linebacker D’Marco Jackson to step up and take advantage of the extra snaps. After missing all of last year with an injury, Jackson is back and looking to make an impact in his second season with the team. So far throughout training camp, Jackson has been getting work at the middle linebacker position and is doing all he can to learn from all pro Demario Davis.

"Demario has the game figured out. I just try to take notes from him when he's talking."



-D'Marco Jackson on learning from Demario pic.twitter.com/8fdgoaSrIk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 2, 2023

Jackson reeled in the team’s first interception during training camp last week and seems to be fully recovered from injury last season. Jackson was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State and will now compete for not only a spot on the roster, but some valuable playing time behind starts Demario Davis and Pete Werner.

