Fleur-de-Links, August 3: Alvin Kamara meets with Roger Goodell

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints RB Alvin Kamara to meet with Roger Goodell on Wednesday - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara met with Roger Goodell about his potential disciplinary actions for the Las Vegas incident from February of 2022.

New Orleans Saints waive former Alabama offensive lineman - AL.com

The Saints have waived offensive tackle Scott Lashley with an injury designation.

Rapoport projects potential length of an Alvin Kamara suspension - NFL

Ian Rapoport discusses how long Alvin Kamara’s suspension could be following the latter’s conversation with Roger Goodell.

Saints hire Scott Kuhn as their Director of Football Administration - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have hired former Minneosta Vikings Director of Football Quantative Methods Scott Kuhn as the new Saints Director of Football Administration.

WATCH NOW: Sharief Ishaq goes one-on-one with Saints DL coach Todd Grantham - WDSU

Defensive line coach Todd Grantham speaks on his time as a coach and his interactions with specific players like Bryan Bresee and Cameron Jordan.

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have signed guard Tommy Kraemer and were awarded guard Chuck Filiaga off waivers from Green Bay.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara getting some work in with the wide receivers - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints incorporated Alvin Kamara into the passing game during practice on August 1st.

