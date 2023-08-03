Fleur-de-Links, August 3: Alvin Kamara meets with Roger Goodell

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints RB Alvin Kamara to meet with Roger Goodell on Wednesday - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara met with Roger Goodell about his potential disciplinary actions for the Las Vegas incident from February of 2022.
New Orleans Saints waive former Alabama offensive lineman - AL.com
The Saints have waived offensive tackle Scott Lashley with an injury designation.
Rapoport projects potential length of an Alvin Kamara suspension - NFL
Ian Rapoport discusses how long Alvin Kamara’s suspension could be following the latter’s conversation with Roger Goodell.
Saints hire Scott Kuhn as their Director of Football Administration - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have hired former Minneosta Vikings Director of Football Quantative Methods Scott Kuhn as the new Saints Director of Football Administration.
WATCH NOW: Sharief Ishaq goes one-on-one with Saints DL coach Todd Grantham - WDSU
Defensive line coach Todd Grantham speaks on his time as a coach and his interactions with specific players like Bryan Bresee and Cameron Jordan.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed guard Tommy Kraemer and were awarded guard Chuck Filiaga off waivers from Green Bay.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara getting some work in with the wide receivers - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints incorporated Alvin Kamara into the passing game during practice on August 1st.
The Past & The Present ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/W0rAS3S2S2— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 2, 2023
We invited our friend, Charlotte out to camp today excited to see her favorite player @T_Hill4 practice!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 2, 2023
Not knowing she'd also received a few encouraging words before preparing for her upcoming surgery. Stay Strong, Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/CoE16OssH0
Indoors today ⚜️#SaintsCamp | @Chevron pic.twitter.com/fg9yz7vGQf— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 2, 2023
