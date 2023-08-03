Fleur-de-Links, August 3: Alvin Kamara meets with Roger Goodell

New Orleans Saints News:

Alvin Kamara met with Roger Goodell about his potential disciplinary actions for the Las Vegas incident from February of 2022.

The Saints have waived offensive tackle Scott Lashley with an injury designation.

Ian Rapoport discusses how long Alvin Kamara’s suspension could be following the latter’s conversation with Roger Goodell.

The New Orleans Saints have hired former Minneosta Vikings Director of Football Quantative Methods Scott Kuhn as the new Saints Director of Football Administration.

Defensive line coach Todd Grantham speaks on his time as a coach and his interactions with specific players like Bryan Bresee and Cameron Jordan.

The Saints have signed guard Tommy Kraemer and were awarded guard Chuck Filiaga off waivers from Green Bay.

The Saints incorporated Alvin Kamara into the passing game during practice on August 1st.

